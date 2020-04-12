TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory has released a video Easter message in which he reminds residents of the need to celebrate “separately in their own homes” in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The minute-and-a-half message was released by Tory’s office on Sunday morning as precautions related to COVID-19, including a ban on gatherings of five or more people, made for a significantly different Easter holiday for many Torontonians.

“While Easter is normally a time to celebrate with family at church, to attend the beaches Easter parade, or take part in an Easter egg hunt – I know this year will be very different,” he says in the message.

On behalf of myself and Toronto City Council, I’d like to wish all those celebrating a very safe and happy #Easter. While families are encouraged to celebrate separately in their own homes, I hope they will still take this time to connect with one another using technology. pic.twitter.com/UlIfY0auDy — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 12, 2020

“Families are encouraged to celebrate Easter separately in their own homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19. I hope that families and friends will still take this opportunity to celebrate with one another through phone calls and video chats in their own homes.”

Public health officials have previously warned residents to avoid any sort of Easter gatherings, except ones involving people that they already live with.

Similar warnings were also issued ahead of Passover earlier this week.

In his message, Tory said that Easter symbolizes “hope, renewal and love” for Christians, messages that he said are “especially powerful now, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While these are challenging times for all of us, I know that we are a strong city, capable of doing our part to flatten the curve, to defeat this virus and I look forward eagerly to celebrating with the community once it is safe to do so,” he said.

“So, on behalf of myself and Toronto City Council, I’d like to wish all those celebrating a very safe and Happy Easter.”