

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police Chief Mark Saunders says the victims and families of those killed and wounded in a mass shooting on the Danforth last summer “may never know why” 29-year-old Faisal Hussain decided to carry out the attack.

Saunders released the police service’s findings of the investigation into the deadly shooting on Friday afternoon and said despite an exhaustive investigation into the shooter, they have not determined a definite answer as to Hussain’s motive.

Police have determined that Hussain acted alone and was not associated with any radical ideologies, hate groups, or terrorist organizations.

On the night of July 22, 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at people sitting in restaurants and walking along Danforth Avenue in the heart of Greektown.

After an exchange of gunfire with two responding officers, Hussain was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Bowden Street.

The investigation revealed that Hussain had an “extensive history of mental health issues” which were first documented in 1998.

Information provided to police by the Toronto District School Board found that Hussain was referred to mental health professionals multiple times after harming himself and showing an ”outward expression of violent thoughts.”

He was referred to the TDSB social work department six times between 2001 and 2010 after teachers and staff raised concerned about his mental health and the safety of students and staff.

Hussain, who had no criminal record, was apprehended by Toronto police under the mental health act three times between May 2010 and February 2015.