

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The police investigation into the Danforth mass shooter who killed two and left 13 others injured last July is now complete, with no links to other individuals identified.

A source tells CP24 that after a lengthy investigation involving searches of his Thorncliffe Park home, a variety of his personal devices and his online history, Toronto police have concluded their probe.

There are reportedly "no surprises" in the findings and Faisal Hussain is believed to have acted alone and deemed to be a "troubled man."

On the night of July 22, Hussain drew a .40 calibre handgun and began firing at people at the corner of Danforth and Logan Avenues.

He continued west along on Danforth Avenue, firing at anyone he could see, eventually killing 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

Witnesses told CP24 that Hussain yelled expletives and said, ‘You’re all going to die’ as he fired at them.

Hussain later turned his gun on himself after a short exchange of gunfire with police officers.

Police Chief Mark Saunders later publicly confirmed the investigation is complete. He suggested the findings of the investigation would be released to the public at some later date.

“I know the public is interested in knowing a lot of things and there are a lot of questions to be answered and we will put that forward. I don’t have a concern with that but we are going to do it properly.”

He said he would prefer to consult with the victims of the incident first before settling on an appropriate time to make the findings public.

Searches of his bedroom in the apartment he shared with his parents yielded loaded 9mm handgun magazines, loaded magazines for an AK-47 assault rifle and two prohibited extended “drum-style” magazines.

He was also in possession of several conspiracy theory documentary DVDs on the topics of the Sept. 11 terror attack and U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hussain’s family issued a public statement after the attack and also told police that he suffered from significant mental health challenges.

Police said they were called to interact with Hussain in 2010 regarding his mental health.

The propaganda arm of Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting days after it occurred but police and terror researchers have dismissed the possibility of a link between the terror group and Hussain.