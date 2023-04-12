Massive fire destroys several $2 million houses under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

A massive fire has destroyed several million-dollar houses that are under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

More than a dozen houses in the area of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

A massive fire has broken out in Vaughan, Ont. (CTV News Chopper)

Several road closures are in effect, including Pine Valley Drive at Ballantyne Boulevard, Teston Road at Ballantyne Boulevard, and Teston Road at Arbordale Drive.

According to Klein Estates website, who is responsible for developing the houses, the properties were all selling for more than $2 million and residents were slated to begin moving in late 2023.

According to the City of Vaughan, multiple houses have collapsed and spot fires in the area are being addressed.

More than 50 firefighters, along with police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified, and the cause is still being investigated.

This is is a developing news story. More to come.