TORONTO -- A five alarm fire has destroyed an Etobicoke pastry business.

The massive fire massive fire broke out at Del’s Pastry, on Bering Avenue near Kipling, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

More than 80 firefighters were called in to help bring it under control.

There was so much smoke it caused the temporary shutdown of the nearby rail line.

“Flames went all the way up into the air and there was so much smoke your could barely see driving down in this area,” local resident Andrei Knezic told CTV News Toronto.

Del’s Pastry is a family owned operation that neighbouring businesses say has been here for decades. There were workers inside when the fire started but everyone got out safely.

“Obviously the building was compromised very early. We had extreme heat conditions and extreme fire conditions, “ Platoon Chief David Fairman said.

The damage is extensive. Two of the exterior walls of the building are gone.

Fire officials believed the fire may have started in one of the bakery’s ovens.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause.

Carlos Maruues worked at the bakery for thirteen years. He retired in 2006.

He came by the scene today when he heard about the devastating fire.

“I feel so sorry,” he told CTV News Toronto. It was a nice place to work.”