Marner's hat trick, shootout winner leads Leafs over Kraken 4-3
Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs were cruising.
The winger had bagged his second-career hat trick to snap a long goal drought and help his team build a 3-1 advantage through two periods.
All Toronto had to do was lock things down over the final 20 minutes. A familiar storyline then bubbled to the surface, setting the stage for Marner to leave a final mark on the night -- after his goaltender held the fort.
Marner buried the shootout winner on the heels of emphatically halting an eight-game goal drought Thursday as the Leafs survived a blown third-period lead to defeat the Seattle Kraken 4-3.
"I haven't been happy with my own game," said Marner, who sported a full fishbowl visor after needing 12 stitches to close a gash from a puck to the jaw Tuesday.
"Haven't been my best."
Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists for Toronto (12-6-3). Joseph Woll made 37 saves through 65 minutes and two more in the shootout.
"They're a hard forechecking team," Leafs blueliner Jake McCabe said of the third period. "They tilted the ice a little bit.
"Woller kept us in it."
The rookie goaltender also made three huge stops in overtime, saving the best of the bunch for Jordan Eberle's effort on a one-timer.
"There's more space out there, guys are making plays," Woll said following his third consecutive start. "Just trying to enjoy it."
Jared McCann, with two goals, and Eeli Tolvanen replied for Seattle (8-10-3). Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.
"We were the better team ΓÇª I call it as I see it," Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said. "Thought we deserved a better outcome."
Despite picking up a second straight shootout win on home ice, the Leafs still have just five regulation wins through 21 games.
"We've been in this situation a lot," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said of surrendering leads. "And getting asked about it every single day -- and for good reason we're getting asked about it, right?
"We haven't found a way to get on the right side of these things. But at the end day this is a really hard league to get points in."
Held off the scoresheet in his last three outings, Marner had been a focus of attention over the last stretch in Toronto for admittedly sub-par play -- along with Matthews -- on the Leafs' top line.
Keefe split up his dynamic duo looking for a spark ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over Florida.
It arrived Thursday with Marner's three-goal performance.
"He was feeling it," Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "Great player and obviously a massive part of this team and what we're trying to do."
The Leafs were forced to dig deep into their blue line reserves Thursday with Mark Giordano (broken finger) joining Timothy Liljegren (ankle) and John Klingberg (hip) on the sidelines after taking a shot off his hand in Tuesday's victory.
Marner opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first period on a power play with his sixth goal of the season to end that long dry spell.
"I always find it funny when people say guys are struggling when they still have a point a game," McCabe said.
Marner then made it 2-0 just 21 seconds into the second on a one-timer that took a deflection right as a Seattle penalty was expiring.
McCann -- a member of the Leafs for less than a week in July 2021 before being claimed in the expansion draft -- got the visitors on the board when he snapped his team-leading 10th past Woll on a Kraken man advantage at 3:37.
Seattle carried a lot of the play from there until Marner took a breakaway pass McCabe and fired upstairs for his third of the night and eighth of the campaign to send hats streaming onto the ice from an adoring Scotiabank Arena crowd.
"Vintage Mitch Marner," Keefe said. "Great sign for us."
But Tolvanen scored his sixth off the rush at 6:15 of the third to make it 3-2 and McCann tied it at 13:24 before Woll shone in OT and Marner won it in the shootout.
"It's a tough league," Rielly said. "Every night is challenging. Every team (has) size and speed and all the rest of it.
"If we got two points, we're happy."
RIELLY RECORD
The 29-year-old played his 740th regular-season game to move past Bob Baun for fourth on Toronto's all-time list for defencemen.
DUNN RIGHT
Kraken blueliner Vince Dunn entered play tied for the team lead with 19 points in 23 games. The 27-year-old also headed into Thursday even with Cale Makar for the third-most points by a defenceman in 2023 with 64, behind Quinn Hughes (79) and Erik Karlsson (68).
UP NEXT
Toronto hosts Boston on Saturday, while Seattle visits Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Statistics Canada to release November job report today
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Statistics Canada to release November job report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its November labour force survey this morning.
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
Report: Belief death penalty is applied unfairly shows capital punishment's growing isolation in the U.S.
More Americans now believe the death penalty, which is undergoing a yearslong decline of use and support, is being administered unfairly, a finding that is adding to its growing isolation in the U.S., according to an annual report on capital punishment.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
Live updates Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire's end as combat resumes
Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.
For a male sexual assault survivor, justice won in U.S. court does not equal healing
Instead of being able to focus on recovery, Sam Schultz has been saddled with worries from other gay men that talking about sexual abuse in their community will hurt the fight for LBGTQ+ rights.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Montreal
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Quebec emergency rooms now equipped with kits to detect date-rape drug GHB
All emergency rooms in Quebec's health-care network are now equipped with kits to detect traces of psychoactive substance intoxication in urine, including gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as the date-rape drug.
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
London
-
Former LHSC executive hired in Newmarket
Dr. Paul Woods' employment with LHSC was abruptly terminated in January 2021, after news of him travelling to the U.S. during the pandemic, came to light.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
'It’s surreal': London’s Nick Suzuki on living his hockey dream
Nick Suzuki is the 31st and youngest captain in the history of the Montreal Canadiens franchise. He still has a hard time wrapping his head around it.
Kitchener
-
Greens win MPP seat in Kitchener Centre
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
Northern Ontario
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend
It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.
-
Police stop suspects looking into vehicles near Canadian Tire Centre
A 27-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after Ottawa police hit the brakes on suspects looking into a vehicle known to be a target for auto thefts during a concert at Canadian Tire Centre.
Windsor
-
Canine community in Windsor on alert as dog Illness spreads stateside
A mystery respiratory illness is affecting dogs in at least 14 states — and while it hasn’t been confirmed in Canada, it’s perked the ears of local dog lovers.
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
-
Spits fall to the Colts in Barrie
Eduard Sale and Cole Beaudoin each had a goal and an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-1.
Barrie
-
Alleged suspect who made bomb threats in Ontario arrested in Morocco: OPP
A person believed to be responsible for bomb threats across much of Ontario in early November was arrested in Morocco.
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
-
P.E.I. councillor suspended, fined $500 for posting controversial sign
A municipal councillor in eastern Prince Edward Island has been ordered to pay a $500 fine for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Nazem Kadri scores OT winner for Calgary Flames in 4-3 win over Dallas Stars
The same day the Flames traded away a defenceman, three others scored in Calgary's 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.
-
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 82-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert for a missing 82-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.