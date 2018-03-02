

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teacher at a Catholic high school in Markham has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenaged student.

Police in York Region say they began their investigation on Feb. 23 after a female student of the York Catholic District School Board reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

On Friday, investigators laid charges against a 64-year-old man.

Police say the high school teacher had been working with the board since 1989.

A suspect identified as Vaughan resident Frank Defina has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference.

He faced the charges in court today and was subsequently released on bail.

Sonia Gallo, a spokesperson for the York Catholic District School Board, told CP24 in a written statement that the teacher in question has since been “Removed from his teaching assignment” and is currently on leave, “as per board practice.”

“These allegations are very upsetting for YCDSB and we take them very seriously. The board’s top priority is to ensure a safe and respectful working and learning environment for all our students and staff,” Gallo wrote.

“These are serious charges and we are always very concerned by any circumstances in which students are at risk and there have been allegations against a staff member. “

She added that the school is cooperating with York Regional Police in their investigation and staff counsellors will be made available to any student or staff “with concerns.”

Though Gallo would not confirm which school the suspect worked at, she said parents of students at the school have been notified of the allegations in a letter.

Investigators say there may be other victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075.