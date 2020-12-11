TORONTO -- Police are looking to identify other potential victims of a Markham, Ont. man who is accused in two sexual assaults that occurred in York Region and Waterloo.

York Regional Police’s Special Investigations Unit said they began looking into a suspect in early 2020 after a victim reported she had been sexually assaulted in late 2019 at a residence in Markham.

The accused was arrested and charged, police said.

The same suspect was then charged with another sexual assault in Waterloo, Ont. in November of 2020.

Nathan Hoi-Yan Lee, 22, of the City of Markham is facing two charges of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information relating to the investigation to contact York Regional Police Special Victims Unit directly at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.