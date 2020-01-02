TORONTO -- Marilyn Lastman, the wife of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, has died.

Lastman passed away Wednesday night at Toronto General Hospital with her family at her side, her son Blayne confirmed to CP24 Thursday.

Blayne Lastman said he is grateful that his mother passed away peacefully and “didn’t suffer a day in her life.”

He said his mother will be remembered for teaching her family about loyalty and the importance of treating others with dignity and respect.

Lastman was 84 years old.

In addition to her husband and children, she leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

