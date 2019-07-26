Margaret Trudeau is bringing her 90-minute one-woman show to the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal this weekend.

In her show, Trudeau shares stories about her life, her "wild child" days partying with the Rolling Stones at Studio 54, and her marriage to the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. It is also a candid conversation about mental illness.

"I have no shame,” she said. “I have a mental illness and I'm having one great life, a good life a solid life because I got treatment.”

Trudeau joked she just might burst into tears if she gets heckled.

"I am not responsible for my son's governmental decisions. I'm just me, me, me."

She received a standing ovation in Chicago, where her show "Certain Woman of an Age" opened on Mother's Day. Her son, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was there to cheer her on.

The fact that "Certain Woman of an Age" is not a typical play, Trudeau says, was deliberate.

“I'm not here to fool you, this is the truth."

Trudeau hopes that her story "plants the seeds" for those who need it, to reach out and get the help they need.

"Certain Woman of an Age" runs tonight and tomorrow in Montreal.