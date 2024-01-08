Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension

TORONTO
    Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, right, smiles at teammate Calle Jarnkrok at practice during the opening week of their NHL training camp in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, right, smiles at teammate Calle Jarnkrok at practice during the opening week of their NHL training camp in Toronto, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.

    The club said the extension is valued at US$11.5 million per season, which totals US$92 million over the life of the contract.

    Nylander is currently tied for fifth among NHL scoring leaders this season with 21 goals and 33 assists in 37 games.

    The Canadian-born Swede was drafted 8th overall by the Leafs in 2014 and has scored 198 goals in 558 games with the team.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

