Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.

The club said the extension is valued at US$11.5 million per season, which totals US$92 million over the life of the contract.

Nylander is currently tied for fifth among NHL scoring leaders this season with 21 goals and 33 assists in 37 games.

The Canadian-born Swede was drafted 8th overall by the Leafs in 2014 and has scored 198 goals in 558 games with the team.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.