Maple Leafs score four times in the second period, down McDavid's Oilers 7-4

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) alongside centre Calle Jarnkrok (19) and centre Auston Matthews (34) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) alongside centre Calle Jarnkrok (19) and centre Auston Matthews (34) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars

Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton