15-year-old, 19-year-old suspects arrested in connection with armed bank robbery in Toronto

Two people have been arrested and a third suspect is still at large after an armed bank robbery in Toronto last month.

Toronto police said it happened on Aug. 26, at around 5 p.m., when two men and a youth walked into a bank in the area of Royal York Road and Renault Crescent, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police allege two suspects jumped the counter while a third stood at the door, acting as a lookout. They add that the suspects allegedly threatened the victims with a hammer and demanded cash, and as soon as the money was handed to them, they took off to their vehicle.

Officers said Peel Regional Police arrested the male youth on Aug. 28 for an unrelated incident where he allegedly had a hammer and clothes used in an armed bank robbery.

Weeks later, on Sept. 10, Toronto police went to Peel Regional courts and arrested the 15-year-old boy, and charged him with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court and his identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers identified a second suspect, who was already in custody for an undisclosed, unrelated matter. On Thursday, police went to Maplehurst Correctional Facility to advise 19-year-old Ali-Cem Vural of his new charges. The charges, which include robbery with an offensive weapon, have not been tested in court.

Officers continue to search for a third suspect, but did not provide any details about him.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.