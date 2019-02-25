

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Frederik Gauthier scored three quick goals in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Buffalo Sabres for a 5-3 win on Monday night.

Tyler Ennis had the eventual winner in Toronto's (38-20-4) four-goal second period and Kasperi Kapanen added some insurance with a short-handed, unassisted goal in the third period.

Matthews is the first player in Maple Leafs history to score 30-plus goals in the first three seasons of his NHL career.

Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for his 100th win for Toronto.

Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo (29-25-8), while Sam Reinhart added a goal as the Sabres' playoff hopes took another hit.

Carter Hutton started in net for Buffalo, stopping 9-of-12 shots in 25:52 of work. Linus Ullmark replaced Hutton in net, turning aside 19-of-21 shots.