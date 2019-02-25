Maple Leafs beat Sabres 5-3
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Tyler Ennis (63) celebrates his goal with centre Frederik Gauthier (33) and left wing Trevor Moore (42) during second period NHL hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 9:59PM EST
TORONTO - John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Frederik Gauthier scored three quick goals in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Buffalo Sabres for a 5-3 win on Monday night.
Tyler Ennis had the eventual winner in Toronto's (38-20-4) four-goal second period and Kasperi Kapanen added some insurance with a short-handed, unassisted goal in the third period.
Matthews is the first player in Maple Leafs history to score 30-plus goals in the first three seasons of his NHL career.
Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for his 100th win for Toronto.
Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo (29-25-8), while Sam Reinhart added a goal as the Sabres' playoff hopes took another hit.
Carter Hutton started in net for Buffalo, stopping 9-of-12 shots in 25:52 of work. Linus Ullmark replaced Hutton in net, turning aside 19-of-21 shots.