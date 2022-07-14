Mandatory random COVID-19 testing returning for Toronto Pearson airport travellers

Starting next week, fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport will once again be subjected to mandatory random COVID-19 testing.

The policy, which was temporary suspended last month amid long lines and delays at airports, will resume on July 18 for travellers arriving by air at Canada's four major Canadian airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

The testing, however, will be conducted off-site as to not disrupt service at the airports. Individuals can get the tests either in-person at testing locations and pharmacies or use a self-swab test at home during a virtual appointment.

CTV News Toronto has contacted Toronto Pearson for more information on how this could affect delays for passengers.

“Moving testing outside of airports will support testing for travellers arriving by air while still being able to monitor and quickly respond to new variants of concern, or changes to the epidemiological situation,” officials said in a news release issued Thursday. “Mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry, with no changes.”

Travellers who are picked for random testing at Toronto Pearson will receive an email notification within 15 minutes of completing their customs declaration. Information on how to arrange a test will be provided at that time.

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will continue to be required to get upon arrival into the country and on day eight of their mandatory quarantine.

This is a developing news story. More to come.