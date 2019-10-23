

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people from Mississauga have been charged in connection with what police are calling an “emergency scam” targeting Polish-speaking seniors.

According to Peel Regional Police, the victims were called by someone claiming to be their grandchild, child, extended family member or old friend from Poland.

“The suspect tells the victim that they are in some kind of trouble and need immediate financial assistance,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “They insist to the victim that this is an urgent and embarrassing matter and they do not want any other family members to know.”

Police said that some of the suspects claim to be in a car accident, to be trapped in another country, to be in the hospital, or in immediate need of money for a land deal.

Investigators said that the suspect may also say they are a lawyer, attorney or police officer representing a relative.

On Monday, police took two people into custody in connection with the scam.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with defrauding the public, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing identity documents and obstructing police. A 48-year-old woman was also charged with defrauding the public and possessing property obtained by crime.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact the fraud bureau at 905-453-212, ext. 3335 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.