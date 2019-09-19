

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A British Columbia man who went swimming with sharks at a Toronto aquarium last year while naked has pleaded guilty in the incident.

Prior to entering his guilty plea, David Weaver arrived at a Toronto courthouse on Thursday morning and spoke briefly with CTV News Toronto.

When asked if he was ready to face the courtroom, Weaver replied saying “as ready as I’ll ever be.”

At the time, Weaver said he was feeling “pretty nervous.”

Weaver pleaded guilty to mischief in the case on Thursday just before 12 p.m.

Weaver went to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto on Oct. 12 and purchased a ticket to enter the venue before he removed all of his clothing and jumped into a shark tank inside the facility.

A large crowd gathered and some spectators captured video. The videos, which showed a naked man swimming with sharks and other sea creatures, were then shared widely online and gained international attention. As well, the videos showed the man get out of the tank and do a back dive back into the water.

Four days later, the Nelson, B.C. man was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation after police in Thunder Bay, Ont. recognized and stopped his vehicle.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong