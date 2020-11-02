TORONTO -- A 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family as they were about to discover he lived a double life is set to be sentenced today.

Menhaz Zaman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.

The counts come with an automatic life sentence and both defence and Crown are seeking a 40-year period of parole ineligibility.

Police found the bodies of 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman in their home.

Officers arrested Menhaz Zaman at the scene.

Zaman said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to discover he had lied about going to university to become an engineer.