

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A funeral was held on Friday afternoon to honour four members of the same family who were murdered inside their Markham home over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue on Sunday afternoon for a report of multiple people injured inside.



York Regional police officers stand outside of a home in Markham, Ont. on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Alanna Rizza)

When officers arrived at the scene, a 23-year-old man met them at the front door of the residence. He was immediately taken into police custody before police walked through the home and located four deceased people.

The victims were later identified by investigators as 21-year-old Malesa Zaman, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 70-year-old Firoza Begum.



(From left to right) Menhaz Zaman's sister, father, mother and grandmother are seen in this compilation of undated photographs. (Facebook)

Sources told CTV News Toronto the victims are the suspect’s sister, father, mother, and grandmother, respectively.

CTV News Toronto has learned that the father was an employee with Beck Taxi and the sister was a part-time worker at a local grocery store.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Friday, Moniruz Zaman’s brother said “they were a very happy family.”



Shamsu Zaman is seen speaking on August 2, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

“I don’t understand what is going on,” Shamsu Zaman said. “I can’t imagine my brother is not here.”

“I lost my brother, I lost my niece, I lost my sister-in-law and my aunty. They are very close in my family – every day I am talking to them, every day.”

At the Islamic Foundation of Toronto on Nugget Avenue in Scarborough, a funeral was held for all four victims following afternoon prayers.

Four simple pine boxes. Funeral services today for Markham family killed in their house. Son charged with murder @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/GTvvhF8em9 — Austin Delaney (@AustinCTV) August 2, 2019

The family members will then be buried at a cemetery in Richmond Hill following the funeral.

Suspect faces four counts of first-degree murder

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, an online gamer said that the accused sent users on the platform disturbing comments detailing the killings, which led investigators to the home.

Menhaz Zaman has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.



Menhaz Zaman is seen in this graduation photo for the class of 2014. (Bar Oak Secondary School)

Police have said they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

Shamsu Zaman said he saw Menhaz Zaman two days before the bodies were found and described him as a “very quiet and cold guy.”

“Last Friday I meet with him,” he said. “I talked to him Friday. I don’t understand.”

Zaman’s case returned to court on Friday afternoon when he appeared via video link and it was put over until his next appearance via video link on Aug. 8.