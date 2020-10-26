TORONTO -- A 24-year-old Markham, Ont. man who killed his mother, father, sister and grandmother inside their family home last summer apologized for his actions during a sentencing hearing on Monday morning, saying loved ones would have never seen this coming.

“I would like to just apologize to anyone I have impacted negatively with my actions,” Menhaz Zaman told a virtual courtroom from inside the Central East Correctional Centre. “Especially to the people who knew my family – friends and loved ones who I know could have never seen something like this from me happening.”

“I am sorry.”

The sentencing hearing, which was held via video conference, took place after Zaman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder on Sept. 24.

The charges were laid against Zaman after emergency crews were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue on the afternoon of July 28, 2019.

When officers arrived at the residence on that day they were met by Zaman at the front door.

Zaman was immediately taken into custody before police walked through the home and located four deceased people.

The victims were 50-year-old Momotaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 70-year-old Firoza Begum, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

The grim discovery was made after police officers were led to the home by users of an online gaming platform.

Back in July of last year, an online gamer told CTV News Toronto that Zaman “messaged many of his friends, including myself, about the details of the murder, during the act.”

A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Parole ineligibility periods can be stacked consecutively for multiple counts of murder.

The Crown asked the judge Monday for Zaman to remain ineligible for parole for 15 years for the one count of second-degree murder and 25 years consecutive for the three counts of first-degree murder, meaning, Zaman would not be able to apply for parole for 40 years.

“These were horrible, monstrous, brutal killings. They took place in the family home where all four victims lived with Zaman," Crown prosecutor K.J. Stewart said.

"The home is supposed to be a place of safety, of security, of sanctity. Family is supposed to be the ones in life who protect you, who care for you, share good times with you, confide in you, support you through life’s ups and downs and Zaman betrayed those two guiding principals of family life and home life in the most horrific way possible, murdering his entire family one after another."

According to an agreed statement of facts presented earlier in court, Zaman killed his mother and grandmother inside the home first before sitting around playing video games and napping while waiting for his father and sister to return from their jobs.

Defense lawyer Adele Monaco said her client instructured her to make a joint position with the Crown on sentencing with parole ineligibility for 40 years.

“Zaman is a 24-year-old man, who prior to this had no involvement with the criminal justice system. His guilty plea is a true expression of remorse," she said on Monday. "Zaman has instructed me to make no further submissions."

The judge overseeing the case said she needs additional time to write out her reasonings for her sentencing decision after hearing submissions from both sides.

The hearing is expected to continue via video teleconference on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.