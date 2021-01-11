TORONTO -- A man who pushed a stranger in front of a moving subway train in downtown Toronto more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On the morning of June 18, 2018, Yosuke Hayahara was waiting for an eastbound train at Bloor-Yonge Station when he was shoved into the path of an oncoming train.

At the time, police called the attack unprovoked.

The 73-year-old was rushed from the scene to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

John Reszetnik was taken into police custody at street level shortly after the incident took place.

The then-53-year-old was charged with first-degree murder.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Reszetnik’s guilty plea to CTV News Toronto following a virtual court appearance held on Monday.

Reszetnik’s case was expected to go to trial on Jan. 18, the spokesperson said.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence but parole ineligibility is set by the judge between 10 and 25 years.

Reszetnik is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 28.