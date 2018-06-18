

Chris Fox, Joshua Freeman and Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a male victim was fatally struck by a subway train at Bloor-Yonge Station on Monday morning.

The TTC initially reported the incident as an injury at track level at around 10:40 a.m. A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but later died of his injuries.

At first, police believed the victim was in his 20s but later said he is in his 50s or 60s and has not yet been identified by officers.

“We believe that this male was the victim of a homicide,” Det. Rob North told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. “I can tell you that we do have one individual in custody. We believe at this time that it was an isolated incident.”

Officers have further described the victim as an Asian male with white hair and white eyebrows, who was wearing shorts, blue sneakers and a white baseball cap at the time.

“If anybody out there in the community knows somebody who might fit that description or has a loved one who has not attended home this evening or is unable to contact that loved one please contact me at 53 Division at 416-808-5300,” North said. “We are trying to identify who are deceased is.”

North said it’s not yet clear if the victim was intentionally pushed onto the tracks. However he made contact with a train that was pulling into the station.

“Our victim and our accused are about to get on the eastbound train, which is approaching the station and our allegations at this time are that there is an interaction between our accused and our deceased and our deceased is sort of pushed and falls under the train,” North said.

North added that there was no altercation between the victim and the accused prior to this incident.

He said the incident happened just past the halfway point of the eastbound platform from where the train entered the station.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was taken into custody at street level following the incident.

“We have not spoken with the suspect yet. That’s something that we plan on doing,” North said.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance camera footage as part of their investigation, however North urged direct witnesses of the incident to come forward to speak with police.

Investigation shut down subway service

The murder brought the busy transit hub to a standstill Monday morning as police investigated. For a short time subway service was shut down on both lines 1 and 2.

Service has resumed on Line 1 following the incident.

Subway service was suspended for about 45 minutes between St. George and Pape stations on Line 2 on Monday. Service resumed on Line 2 at around 11:30 a.m. Trains on Line 2 continued to bypass Bloor-Yonge Station for several hours Monday, but full service resumed at the station at around 4:45 p.m.