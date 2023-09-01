Man who allegedly assaulted woman pulled off public trail east of Toronto arrested by K-9 unit
Durham police’s K9 unit has located and arrested a man alleged to have pulled a woman into a wooded area of a walking trail east of Toronto and assaulted her this week.
In a police release issued Friday, investigators say the incident occurred on Aug. 31 just after 8 p.m. on a marked trail near Baseline Road and Lake Ontario.
It is alleged that the victim was walking with her dog when an unknown man attempted to engage in a conversation with her, before grabbing her and pulling her into a wooded area.
Police said “a struggle ensued” and that the suspect was able to flee on foot.
Officers then searched the area with the assistance of the K-9 unit and located Travis Rodrigues, 24, of Clarington, Ont., the release said.
Rodrigues was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of forcible confinement. He has been held for a bail hearing.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, and are asking them to contact A/Det. Elaine Duguay of Durham Regional Police Service’s East Division Criminal Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1642.
