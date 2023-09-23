Man wanted for fleeing police after Mississauga assault
Peel police are searching for a man following a string of alleged offences in the Mississauga area.
Police say the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 22 at approximately 6:10 p.m., near the intersection of Annegem and Edwards boulevards. Police say the accused fled the area in a white Volkswagen Atlas when police arrived at the scene.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a dangerous manner, posing a risk to public and officer safety after police unsuccessfully tried to stop him from leaving the area.
Chirag Patel, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft under $5,000, and one count each of assault, mischief over $5,000, flight from police and failure to remain at the scene of a crime.
Anyone who encounters Patel or his vehicle, with licence plate number CXLR112, is asked to dial 911 immediately.
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Smoke prevents Yellowknife from holding welcome home celebration
Smoke has forced Yellowknife to cancel a celebration marking the return of residents to the city after a wildfires-prompted evacuation that lasted for weeks.
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province
More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Dorval apartment building
Montreal firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze spanning two residential buildings in Dorval Saturday afternoon. First responders were called to the corner of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent around 1 p.m. The caller said they saw smoke billowing from a balcony on the third floor.
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
Extended and extensive ER closures cause tension in rural Ontario
Chesley, Ont.’s emergency room was supposed to reopen on Monday following a three week closure – it has now been extended until Oct. 2. Walkerton’s ER has been closed most of this weekend, while Durham’s ER will be closed four of the next seven nights.
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Northern Ont. international students concerned about Canada's tensions with India
Indian international students are on edge, following the Indian government’s retaliation to the prime minister’s allegations that India had a hand in murdering Sikh independence activist in Canada.
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
Contractor recommended to build new $193M south Ottawa police station
A construction company that will build the nearly $200-million Ottawa Police Service south-end facility on Prince of Wales Drive has been chosen.
Ford offers Unifor 'substantive' benefits in new collective agreement, voting to take place this weekend
Several days after reaching a tentative collective agreement, 5,600 Ford workers across Canada will cast their vote this weekend for what’s been called the 'largest negotiated general wage increase in Unifor and CAW history.
15 year old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police
A 15 year old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.
Sunny weekend in store, before autumn rain makes an appearance
The first weekend of autumn will be a beautiful one in the Rose City with warm temperatures and sunshine. But autumn rain will be making its first appearance later this week.
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Early morning fire sends one person to hospital in Barrie
One person has been transported to hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.
Bay Studio Tour returns to showcase Simcoe County's best artists
A popular art studio tour showcasing Simcoe County's talents is returning for its 14th edition.
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Parks in Airdrie and Calgary promote mental well-being with weekend events
Peace in the Park returned to Airdrie, Alta., on Saturday, aiming to "shine a spotlight on the extraordinary efforts of community heroes and helpers."
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
Suspect rams police car, civilian vehicles during North End car chase
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a police chase that damaged several vehicles Friday evening.
Suspected drunk driver crashes into house in East Vancouver, causes fire
Police and firefighters converged on a home in East Vancouver early Saturday morning after a driver who had earlier evaded police on the North Shore crashed and caused a gas leak.
267 in hospital with COVID-19 as BCCDC returns to biweekly data updates
After publishing COVID-19 data just once a month over the summer, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control returned to biweekly updates this week.
B.C. frog relocation project aims to better understand conservation practice
Almost every day this summer, University of British Columbia master's student Megan Winand waded through wetlands with an antenna, following the beeping sounds to find Columbia spotted frogs.
Driver of reportedly stolen vehicle with tires blown by police dies in rollover
RCMP say a man died in an incident that saw a reportedly stolen vehicle with blown tires roll in Strathcona County on Friday night.
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.