Toronto

    • Man wanted for fleeing police after Mississauga assault

    An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    Peel police are searching for a man following a string of alleged offences in the Mississauga area.

    Police say the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 22 at approximately 6:10 p.m., near the intersection of Annegem and Edwards boulevards. Police say the accused fled the area in a white Volkswagen Atlas when police arrived at the scene.

    Police say the suspect fled the area in a dangerous manner, posing a risk to public and officer safety after police unsuccessfully tried to stop him from leaving the area.

    Chirag Patel, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft under $5,000, and one count each of assault, mischief over $5,000, flight from police and failure to remain at the scene of a crime.

    Anyone who encounters Patel or his vehicle, with licence plate number CXLR112, is asked to dial 911 immediately.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province

    More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News