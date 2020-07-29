Advertisement
Man wanted after break and enter at Hamilton pharmacy
Hamilton police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a break and enter at an Upper James Pharmacy.
On July 8, shortly before 10 p.m, police say a motion sensor was activated inside the store.
Police attended and confirmed someone broke into the store and stole a variety of prescription medication along with money from the cash register.
Police have released video and images of the male suspect.
The suspect is described as 20 to 35 years old, with a medium build, dark hair and tattoos on his right upper arm, full left arm and the back of his right calf.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black and grey basketball jersey with a zebra stripe on both sides and black shorts and brown boots with a side zipper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.