Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on Highway 427
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 8:32PM EDT
OPP investigating a motorcycle crash on Highway 427. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)
Share:
TORONTO -- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Highway 427 Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401 just after 5:30 p.m.
The crash resulted in the motorcyclist being ejected from his bike.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.