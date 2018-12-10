

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot at a home in Oshawa early Monday.

Durham Regional Police received a call about a shooting at a residence on Toronto Avenue at around 4:50 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Police say a suspect is still outstanding.