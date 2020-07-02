TORONTO -- Emergency crews are responding after a man was struck by a TTC bus in midtown Toronto Thursday evening.

Police say that the incident occurred near Yonge and Heath streets, north of St. Clair Street East, just before 7:30 p.m. The 25-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre in “serious condition”, according to Toronto paramedics.

The TTC bus remained on the scene, police said.

All northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection have been closed as a result of the incident.

This is a develop story. More to come.