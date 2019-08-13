Man suffers serious injuries after 'altercation' outside Scarborough strip mall
Police investigate after a man was found with serious injuries outside a Scarborough strip mall. (CTV News Toronto)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 8:27AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation involving another man outside a Scarborough strip mall.
Toronto police say they were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area just after 6.30 a.m. after two people were involved in an altercation.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another man has been detained by police.
Police have not yet said what led to the altercation.
The investigation is ongoing.