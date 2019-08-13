

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation involving another man outside a Scarborough strip mall.

Toronto police say they were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area just after 6.30 a.m. after two people were involved in an altercation.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another man has been detained by police.

Police attended Eglinton Ave E/Markham Rd at 6:35 a.m

-two people got into an altercation at a plaza

-man taken to hospital, with serious injuries

-another man has been detained, police are investigating

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-4300 ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2019

Police have not yet said what led to the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.