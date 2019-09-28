

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 60s is in critical condition after a collision in Scarborough.

Toronto police said two vehicles collided in the area of Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was found without vital signs, Toronto paramedics said.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the man.

He has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.