

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A male has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Etobicoke.

It happened in the Mount Olive and Silverstone drives area, near Martin Grove Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they arrived on scene to find the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene when police arrived.

Police say they're searching for a suspect described as a black male who stands between five-foot-nine and six-feet. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and "something covering his face," they said.

More to come…