

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is dead after he was struck by a car in rural Pickering early on Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Taunton Road between York-Durham Line and Altona Road at 12:30 a.m.

Officers said they arrived to find the victim suffering from critical injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Taunton Road was closed between York-Durham Line and Altona Road for approximately eight hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.