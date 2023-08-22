Man stabbed in Oshawa while pushing granddaughter in stroller may have been attacked at random: police

A man who was stabbed multiple times while pushing his granddaughter in a stroller down a residential street in Oshawa on Tuesday morning may have been attacked at random, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers said it happened in the area of Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive, located near Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road, at around 10:45 a.m.

According to police, a man was located at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. During an update at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed that the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

A short time after the stabbing, a male suspect was arrested at a residence nearby, Duty Insp. Chris Ludlow told reporters. The 20-year-old is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

“At this time, we are unaware of any relationship between the victim and the suspect but we are exploring all avenues,” Ludlow said.

“The best information we have right now is that it is random.”

A resident of the area said he was in his backyard with his dogs shortly before 11 a.m. when he heard screaming coming from the street.

“I came out. I (saw) some old man walking with a baby and the screams seemed like they were coming from him so I started walking towards him,” the witness, who identified himself as Gary, told CP24.

“As soon as I (saw) him collapse, I ran. I noticed that there was blood everywhere. He was bleeding. So I took my shirt off and I applied pressure to the wounds I had seen but there was a lot more than I actually knew was there.”

He said the victim suffered stab wounds to his neck, chest, and face.

“I stayed with him until the ambulance came,” he added.

Neighbours confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the man's grandaughter is between 1.5 and two years old.

When asked about the condition of the toddler, Ludlow told members of the media that no one else was injured during the attack.

“There was no injuries to anyone else other than the one adult male,” he confirmed.

Police have not released the name of the suspect but confirmed he was previously known to officers. Police said he has lived in the region in the past but it is not clear if he currently resides in the area.

Ludlow said it was the “quick actions” of community members and officers that led to the arrest of the suspect.

“I give a lot of credit to our officers as well as the relationship that we have with this community,” he said.

“It was actually a lot of video surveillance and witnesses that came forward that led us to a quick apprehension of this suspect. And if it is a random attack, then we are glad we got this matter dealt with before the rest of community was put in any danger.”

He urged anyone with information about the stabbing who has not yet come forward to contact police.

“We understand that this is a traumatic incident for the family, for the victim himself, and for the community that are in this area so we are asking anyone that may have information, who have witnessed this crime, have any video surveillance, to call 905-579-1520, ext. 1845,” Ludlow said.