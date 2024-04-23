Man sprayed with bear spray in Oshawa in hate-motivated attack: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sprayed another man with bear spray during a suspected hate-motivated incident in Oshawa last month.

The incident happened on March 21 near Gibb Street and Stevenson Road South.

Durham police said that they were called to that area shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators said that a male was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when the suspect allegedly approached him, knocked on his window, and then proceeded to spray him with bear spray while yelling racial slurs when he rolled down the window.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say that they are investigating the incident as being hate/bias motivated.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between the ages of 35 and 40 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, they said.