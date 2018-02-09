

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a shooting in the city’s Bayview Village area late Thursday night.

It happened outside some homes near Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Bayview and Finch avenues.

Paramedics say that the victim was conscious and breathing upon arrival at hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.