Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police

A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at around 10:40 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Friday morning the man later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.