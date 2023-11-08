Advertisement
Man shot following altercation in Mississauga: police
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2023 3:37PM EST
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that left one man injured Wednesday afternoon.
Police said there was an altercation near Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard that resulted in the man being shot.
His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
Police said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.