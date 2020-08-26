Advertisement
Man seriously injured in shooting at Scarborough apartment building
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in the lobby of a building in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in a building near Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park Road at around 3:30 p.m.
Police say that multiple suspects were reportedly seen running away following the shooting and may have gotten into a car.
No information has been released about the suspects at this time.
RELATED IMAGES