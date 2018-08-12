

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at an LCBO in the city’s east end.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at an LCBO location at the Agincourt Mall, near Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto police are investigating the incident and are asking any potential witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact investigators.