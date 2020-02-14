TORONTO -- A man is seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to the incident on Huron Street and Grange Avenue at around 3:46 p.m.

SHOOTING:

Huron St & Grange Ave

- occurred at 3:46 pm

- officers o/s investigating

- adult male located by officers w/ a gun shot wound

- @TorontoMedics have taken male to hospital

- medics advised male has serious injuries

- will update#GO320524

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2020

An adult male was located by officers with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information available yet.

Police are investigating.