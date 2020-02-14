Man seriously injured after shooting in downtown Toronto
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 4:40PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 5:26PM EST
TORONTO -- A man is seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said they responded to the incident on Huron Street and Grange Avenue at around 3:46 p.m.
An adult male was located by officers with a gunshot wound, police said.
The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information available yet.
Police are investigating.