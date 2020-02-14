TORONTO -- A man is seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to the incident on Huron Street and Grange Avenue at around 3:46 p.m.

An adult male was located by officers with a gunshot wound, police said. 

The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said there is no suspect information available yet.

Police are investigating.