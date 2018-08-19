

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Dorset park area Sunday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at around 10:35 p.m.

Emergency responders found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Area residents said some sort of large gathering was taking at the time. Police have not said whether the event was connected to the shooting.

Police are investigating the shooting.