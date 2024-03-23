Man seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Peel police say they responded to the area of Dundas Street East and Jarrow Avenue, east of Dixie Road, at 6:30 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a bystander.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police say. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed in all directions for collision investigation.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
'Abandoned on the side of the road': B.C. man says dispatcher told him to drive to hospital after stroke
Layne French was on his way to pick up his parents from the airport when a coughing fit turned into something much worse.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post
Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are 'blessed and grateful' to have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, to their family.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Canada qualifies for Copa America with 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago
With the win, Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Fla.
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
Witness heard sputtering from Ontario family's plane before Nashville crash: report
A preliminary report from U.S. authorities probing a plane crash in Tennessee that killed a family of five from Ontario said one witness heard "sputtering" and "popping" sounds from the aircraft's engine moments before it crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville.
Montreal
-
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Major Quebec unions join demonstration in support of Palestinians
Two of Quebec's largest unions joined a demonstration in downtown Montreal in the snow on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people.
Ottawa
-
Westboro residents recall frantic scene after woman shot by Ottawa police officer
The neighbourhood of Westboro is in shock following a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death of man south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers were on scene Saturday morning investigating “a sudden death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
-
Canada's Homan beats South Korea's Gim to reach final at world curling championship
Canada's Rachel Homan is moving on to the final at the world women's curling championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at historic Timmins building, roads closed, residents evacuated
Timmins fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the historic Empire Complex on Spruce Street South in Timmins on Saturday.
-
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
London
-
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
-
Man charged with robberies, other criminal offences: Owen Sound police
At about 5:30 p.m. March 17, a male attended a pharmacy in Owen Sound. Police said that once inside, he disguised himself by covering the lower portion of his face.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world, following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
-
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters
Chatham-Kent police were called to two addresses on Raleigh Street Friday morning for reports of two break and enters.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
-
Hundreds attend Sweetwater Harvest Festival in Midland
The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is hosting its 34th annual Sweetwater Harvest Festival this weekend along with Sainte-Marie of the Hurons.
-
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Snow could hit parts of Manitoba as spring break arrives
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
-
-
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
Atlantic
-
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
-
Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
'What was there before': Edmonton artist launches exhibit exploring ancestry
A new exhibit at the Art Gallery of St. Albert is inviting viewers to explore identity and ancestry through art.
-
Calgary
-
-
Trades and technology camp encourages young women to pursue a career in the trades
Sparks were flying in the Boilermakers Lodge as young women tried their hand at welding.
-
Province commits $103 million to Arts Commons, Olympic Plaza transformation in downtown Calgary
The province reiterated its support for the arts in its most recent budget when it announced a funding increase for the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.
Regina
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
-
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
-
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star wars, stark trek, harry potter, lord of the rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
-
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.
-
2 fires in 3 hours keep Chilliwack crews busy overnight
A pair of structure fires kept crews in Chilliwack busy overnight Friday into Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.
-
109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.
The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.