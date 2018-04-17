

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious burns after a two-alarm fire at a highrise in North York this morning.

The fire broke out at around 2:15 a.m. in a unit inside a building on Weston Road, near Finch Avenue.

Paramedics say one man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the man suffered first and second-degree burns.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews extinguished the blaze and ventilated the building.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter residents in the building but occupants have since been allowed to return to their units.

The fire, police say, appears to be accidental.