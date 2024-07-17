Man reportedly stabbed in Toronto's east end suffers serious injuries: police

Police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was reportedly stabbed in the city’s east end early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man walked into a restaurant in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues shortly before 2:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

Police said it is unclear where the initial incident occurred. No suspect information has been released at this time.