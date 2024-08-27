TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries following collision in Whitby: police

    Share

    A motorcyclist has serious, life-threatening injuries following a collision in Whitby on Tuesday, police say.

    Durham Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that its officers had responded to a motor-vehicle collision at Thickson Road and Dryden Boulevard, south of Taunton Road East. Police add the motorcyclist was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

    Durham police's Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

    Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News