    • Man reportedly shot inside apartment in Etobicoke dies in hospital: police

    Toronto police
    Toronto police say a man who was reportedly shot inside an apartment unit in Etobicoke early Thursday morning has died in hospital.

    According to police, officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Long Branch Avenue at around 2:25 a.m. for reports that someone had been shot inside an apartment.

    A male victim was found suffering from injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead, police said.

    Detail suspect descriptions were not provided but police said they are searching for male suspects who were wearing face coverings at the time of the shooting. Police allege that the suspects fled in a white sedan.

