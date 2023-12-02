Man pronounced dead following fire in midtown Toronto

A man has been pronounced deceased following a fire in midtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, the blaze broke out in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Forest Hill Road just after 5:20 a.m. The two-alarm fire, at a residential three-storey structure, produced “heavy smoke and flame,” firefighters said.

Police said the fire was extinguished just after 10:30 a.m. A deceased male was found in the home. No further identifying information has been released.

"At this time a comprehensive investigation will be undertaken in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner's Office," Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco said in a news conference. He added that due to the investigation being in its early stages, no information about the cause or circumstances of the fire can be released at this time.

"On behalf of Chief [Matthew] Pegg and all of us at Toronto Fire Services, we'd like to extend our condolences to anyone affected by this loss," he said.