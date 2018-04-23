

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision in North York early this morning.

It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Signet Drive, near Weston Road, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say each of the three vehicles had only one occupant and one of the vehicles involved rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

One other person was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what caused to the collision but police were on scene on Monday morning investigating.