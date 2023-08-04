Man kidnapped in downtown Toronto was assaulted, driven around by suspects who demanded cash: police

An investigation into the kidnapping of a man in the city’s Financial District last month has led to the arrest of two men and officers are continuing to search for a third suspect, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, police received a call at around 7:40 p.m. on July 5 about a kidnapping in the area of Wellington Street West and Bay Street.

Police said a group of suspects approached a man in the area, took his car keys, and stole his car before forcing him into another vehicle.

The victim, investigators allege, was taken to a bank machine, where the suspects demanded money.

“The suspects threatened to assault the victim if he did not give them money,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

The victim was transported to “numerous locations” throughout Toronto and the suspects repeatedly demanded more money from the victim, according to police. The suspects used a firearm and a baseball bat to threaten the victim, police said.

At one point, the victim was dropped off in the area of Humber Bay Park.

“The suspects continued to assault the victim and demand more money before fleeing,” the news release read.

On July 8, three days after the alleged kidnapping, police said one of the suspects was arrested and charged. On July 29, a second suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Police said Toronto residents Peter Okoronkwo, 26, and Abdul Idris, 28, each face several charges, including robbery with violence, theft of a motor-vehicle, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, extortion, and assault with a weapon.

Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved in the case and an image of the suspect has now been released to the public.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is believed to be about five-feet-eight-inches or five-feet-nine-inches tall and has a medium build with a short beard. Police said he may go by the name Harry Brar.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).