A reported home invasion involving gunfire in Markham has left a man injured, York Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Boxwood Crescent, near 14th Avenue and Ninth Line, on Monday afternoon for reports of shots fired inside.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the investigation has been released by officials thus far.

The extent of the male victim’s injuries is not yet known and no other injuries have been reported in the incident.

Roads have been blocked off as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

More to come…